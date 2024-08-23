Analysts Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $437.40

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $424.48 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $429.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

