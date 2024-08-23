Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $18.42

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

OCSL opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

