Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $11.76

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.76.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. BNP Paribas lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on SHLS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.