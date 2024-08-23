Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $11.76

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. BNP Paribas lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,021,000.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

