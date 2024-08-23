Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$120.69

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE STN opened at C$115.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.05. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In other news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. Also, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Insiders acquired 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $327,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

