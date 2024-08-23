Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2024 – Prudential Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/23/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $121.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $143.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $281,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

