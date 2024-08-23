Analyzing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 6 2 0 1.91 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 11 0 2.85

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.09, suggesting a potential downside of 14.31%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.12, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 3.57 $105.49 million $0.15 226.35 Essential Properties Realty Trust $402.16 million 13.59 $190.71 million $1.23 25.35

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 4.51% 3.21% 0.92% Essential Properties Realty Trust 48.12% 6.28% 3.96%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

