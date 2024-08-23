Analyzing Knowles (NYSE:KN) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interlink Electronics and Knowles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knowles has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Knowles -24.36% 5.39% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $12.64 million 2.13 $1.26 million $0.09 46.22 Knowles $791.40 million 2.02 $72.40 million $0.88 20.22

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics. Knowles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. It also provides simple force and piezo sensors to multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, the company offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. It serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

