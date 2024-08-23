Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -56.13% -48.80% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $86.19 million 34.93 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -7.90 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million $0.69 24.93

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tectonic Therapeutic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 4 1 3.20

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.42%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

