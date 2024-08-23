Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on the stock.

Angling Direct Trading Down 3.1 %

ANG opened at GBX 36.33 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.99. Angling Direct has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.04 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

