Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.48

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.48 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.17). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 39,163 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.82 million, a P/E ratio of -540.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

