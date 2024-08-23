AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 278,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $30.80 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.92.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

