ANSYS (ANSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/21/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/4/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $327.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $72,797,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

