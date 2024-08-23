Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $339.64 on Friday. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AON will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.