Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,208 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

