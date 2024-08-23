AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.0 %

APPF opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,661,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 16.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

