Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 25,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,711,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00.

Appian Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 25.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

