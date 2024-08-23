Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

