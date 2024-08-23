Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.