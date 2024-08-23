Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

