Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Up 0.5%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. 55,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 117,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

