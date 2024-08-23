ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.