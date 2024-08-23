ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.20

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.20 and traded as high as C$25.32. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 1,150,855 shares.
ARX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.
In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total value of C$446,181.75. In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total value of C$446,181.75. Also, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Insiders sold a total of 67,942 shares of company stock worth $1,728,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
