Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.75. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,772,579 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

