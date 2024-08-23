Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.75. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,772,579 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 6.9 %
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
