ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.82 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
