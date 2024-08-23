ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.82 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.