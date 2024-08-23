Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $106.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $106.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

