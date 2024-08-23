Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $126.74

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.74, but opened at $135.29. Arch Resources shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 514,648 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

