Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

