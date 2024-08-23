Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

