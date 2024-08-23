argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $540.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $540.37.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
ARGX stock opened at $519.64 on Tuesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.11. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 0.64.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
