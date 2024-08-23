Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7998376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

