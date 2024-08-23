Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 22,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 36,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

