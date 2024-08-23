Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $12.86 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants accounts for about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

