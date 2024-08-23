Arthur A. Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $225,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

RNA opened at $42.86 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

