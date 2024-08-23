Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARTV) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 28th

Artiva Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 28th. Artiva Biotherapeutics had issued 13,920,000 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $167,040,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Artiva Biotherapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ARTV. Wedbush started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $9.97 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

