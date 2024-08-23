Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Trading Down 1%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 402.50 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.24). 394,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 204,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.29).
Asia Dragon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.81 and a beta of 0.55.
Asia Dragon Company Profile
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
