Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

