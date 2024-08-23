Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 140,981 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

INVE opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

