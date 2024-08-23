Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 435 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.