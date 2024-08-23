Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $81.47 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

