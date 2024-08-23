Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $611,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

