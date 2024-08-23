Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 13,955 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Potbelly by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,449 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

