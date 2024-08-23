Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 20,051 Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

ESQ opened at $58.44 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $484.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

