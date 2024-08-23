Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 25,353 Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
Separately, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,583,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Ferrovial Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of FER opened at $40.76 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
