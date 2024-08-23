Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

