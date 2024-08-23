Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.93. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $243.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

