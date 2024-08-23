Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

