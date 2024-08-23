Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

