Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $66.71 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

