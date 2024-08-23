Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 213.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,730 shares of company stock worth $7,063,216. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

