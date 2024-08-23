Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.9 %

DKNG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $44,171,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

